Cass County Courthouse News 6/1

Wed, 05/31/2017 - 12:32 casscounty2

Courthouse News
    Divorce
    Ivette J. Cortes and Corey Cortes.
    Jose Sanchez and Jessica Christine Sanchez.
    Marriage
    Nestor Kakpo, Beardstown and Julie Mbaku Masunda, Jacksonville.
    Toby Wayne Mansfield, Frankford, Missouri and Jamie Nicole Fawcett, Frankford, Missouri.
    Eric M. Rothe, Auburn and Phoebe Katherine Betters, Auburn.
Bryan Marshall Harris, Beardstown and Renee Jean Hollis, Beardstown.
    Cody Allen Surratt, Chanderville and Katrina Kaymarie Hudson, Chandlerville.
    Property
    Michael & Carolyn Sue Zierfies to Jonathan Juraz - Lot 8 Blk. 143 - Schl. Comm. Addn.
    Rebecca R. Sanders to Barbara Weiters - Lot 8 Blk. 19 - K.H. Chandler’s Addn.
    Kim Dudley, Cheryl Leischner, Beth Cosner & Kendra Swain to Leah Ann Moffitt - Lot 3, 4, 5 Blk. 129 - Original Town of Ashland.
    Circuit Court of Cass County, Sheriff of Cass County, Roel E. Avila to Selene Finance LP - Lot 6 Blk. 23 - Original Town of Beardstown.
    Christopher J. & Heather E. Dirks to Zachary W. & Elissa K. Zillion - Lot 6 - Sylvestor Paddock Addn.
    Betty O Cooper to Paul W. Fawcett - Sec. 33T18R12.
    Thomas McMurren to Allsop Properties LLC - Sec. 11T17R10.
    Tina M. Leetham to Petefish, Skiles & Co. - Lot 10 - Original Town of Virginia.
    Benette L. & Lynn A. Plattner to Sherman Holdings LLC - Sec. 7T18R8.
    Cass County Trustee Deed to Teraprom LLC - Lot 16 & 17 - E.E. Tyhurst The Farm Addn. Sec. 28.
    Cass County Trustee Deed to Teraprom LLC - Lot 20 & 21 - E.E. Tyhurst The Farm Addn. Sec. 28.
    Robert John Rhyner & John George Fleischle to Vernon Lee & Vickey Marie Hoenes - Sec. 12T18R11.
    Robert John Rhyner & John George Fleischle to Kenneth J. Bennett - Sec. 12 T18R11.
    Robert John Rhyner & John George Fleischle to Ronald D. & Faye A. Hoenes, co-trustees, Hoenes Family Trust - Sec. 11T18R11.
    LeRoy D. Brent to LeRoy D. Brent & Sheryl Hogan - Sec. 13T17R12.
    Carol Beekman to Carol A. Beekman, trust & trustee Lot 9 & 12 Blk. 6 - Beer’s Cheston Hall.

Lifestyle

Harbins celebrate 50th anniversary

    Wendell and Jeanette Harbin of Beardstown will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on May 20. They were married on May 20, 1967 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Arenzville.

Pilger 95th Birthday
Brown 50th anniversary
Sweatman anniversary
Schlueter 95th birthday
Jurgens celebrates 90th

