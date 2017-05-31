Cass County Courthouse News 6/1

Courthouse News

Divorce

Ivette J. Cortes and Corey Cortes.

Jose Sanchez and Jessica Christine Sanchez.

Marriage

Nestor Kakpo, Beardstown and Julie Mbaku Masunda, Jacksonville.

Toby Wayne Mansfield, Frankford, Missouri and Jamie Nicole Fawcett, Frankford, Missouri.

Eric M. Rothe, Auburn and Phoebe Katherine Betters, Auburn.

Bryan Marshall Harris, Beardstown and Renee Jean Hollis, Beardstown.

Cody Allen Surratt, Chanderville and Katrina Kaymarie Hudson, Chandlerville.

Property

Michael & Carolyn Sue Zierfies to Jonathan Juraz - Lot 8 Blk. 143 - Schl. Comm. Addn.

Rebecca R. Sanders to Barbara Weiters - Lot 8 Blk. 19 - K.H. Chandler’s Addn.

Kim Dudley, Cheryl Leischner, Beth Cosner & Kendra Swain to Leah Ann Moffitt - Lot 3, 4, 5 Blk. 129 - Original Town of Ashland.

Circuit Court of Cass County, Sheriff of Cass County, Roel E. Avila to Selene Finance LP - Lot 6 Blk. 23 - Original Town of Beardstown.

Christopher J. & Heather E. Dirks to Zachary W. & Elissa K. Zillion - Lot 6 - Sylvestor Paddock Addn.

Betty O Cooper to Paul W. Fawcett - Sec. 33T18R12.

Thomas McMurren to Allsop Properties LLC - Sec. 11T17R10.

Tina M. Leetham to Petefish, Skiles & Co. - Lot 10 - Original Town of Virginia.

Benette L. & Lynn A. Plattner to Sherman Holdings LLC - Sec. 7T18R8.

Cass County Trustee Deed to Teraprom LLC - Lot 16 & 17 - E.E. Tyhurst The Farm Addn. Sec. 28.

Cass County Trustee Deed to Teraprom LLC - Lot 20 & 21 - E.E. Tyhurst The Farm Addn. Sec. 28.

Robert John Rhyner & John George Fleischle to Vernon Lee & Vickey Marie Hoenes - Sec. 12T18R11.

Robert John Rhyner & John George Fleischle to Kenneth J. Bennett - Sec. 12 T18R11.

Robert John Rhyner & John George Fleischle to Ronald D. & Faye A. Hoenes, co-trustees, Hoenes Family Trust - Sec. 11T18R11.

LeRoy D. Brent to LeRoy D. Brent & Sheryl Hogan - Sec. 13T17R12.

Carol Beekman to Carol A. Beekman, trust & trustee Lot 9 & 12 Blk. 6 - Beer’s Cheston Hall.

