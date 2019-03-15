Carl Kerry Burgett

Carl Jerry “C.J.” Burgett, 56, of Beardstown passed away Saturday, March 9, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

He was born Nov. 29, 1962, in Beardstown, the son of Jim and Norma Jean Redman Burgett. He married Elke Bauer on July 22, 1992, in Rushville.

He is survived by his wife, Elke Burgett of Beardstown; four sons, Jamie (wife Claire) Burgett of Metropolis, Sven Reithmeier of Beardstown, Ronnie (fiancé Ashley Thurman) Burgett of Beardstown, and Jeffrey (fiancé Chandra Cunningham) Burgett of Mt. Sterling; his father Jim Burgett of Beardstown, six grandchildren, Makenzie, Ben, John, Emma, Carter, and Jocelyn; two sisters, Patty (husband Tom) Guy of Union City, TN and Pam (husband Allen) Warren of Camden, TN; three nephews, Ryan, Troy, and Tyler; three nieces, Lindsey, Traci, and Niki; and his best friend Bob Singleton who was like a brother. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, his mother, and a sister Sandy Benker.

C.J. attended Beardstown Schools and graduated from Metropolis High School in the class of 1980. He worked for the railroad and then began working at Excel in Beardstown, and continued after it transitioned to Cargil, working at the plant for 31 years. He had attended St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beardstown and was a past member of Beardstown Elks Lodge #1007. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Tennessee Titans fan. C.J. loved ‘80s music and when he wasn’t working, you could find him outdoors: hunting, boating or fishing on the river. He was a true friend and family man and will be missed by all.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration gathering was held Tuesday, March 12, at Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown. There will be no burial.

Memorials have been suggested to the family of C.J. Burgett, for Makenzie’s college expenses (checks payable to James Burgett). Condolences may be left online at www.colwellmemorialhome.com or on Facebook at Colwell Memorial Home.

