Burlyn Becker, 72, of Beardstown passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, at his home.

He was born May 8, 1947, in Beardstown, the son of Byrl and Dorothy Hunter Becker. He married Marilyn Thompson on May 11, 1968, in Beardstown and she survives.

He is also survived by one son, Brian (Renae) Becker of Beardstown; one daughter, Michelle Becker of Mt. Sterling; seven grandchildren, Valerie, Kloey, Stephen, Austin, Lucas, Rachel and Mariah; three great-grandchildren; and a host of cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Mr. Becker was a 1966 graduate of Beardstown High School and a veteran of the United States Air Force having served from 1966 to 1972. He was employed over 38 years as a licensed plumber, pipefitter and welder for UA Local #137 in Springfield, retiring in 2009. He owned and operated B & B DJ Service, along with his son, for several years.

Burlyn was a member of Beardstown First United Methodist Church, Beardstown Elks Lodge #1007 and A.B.A.T.E. of Illinois. He was a skilled wood craftsman and carver and in his free time enjoyed riding his motorcycle, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Feb. 1, at Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown with burial at Beardstown City Cemetery where military honors were given by Guthrie-Pierce VFW Post 1239.

Memorials are suggested to the Cass County Food Pantry, Beardstown Volunteer Fire Department and Cass-Schuyler Area Hospice. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.sagerfuneralhome.com.

