Burlan Riley

Burlan T. “Tim” Riley, 61, of Beardstown, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.

He was born June 2, 1956 in Beardstown, the son of Burlan R. and Mary Scheel Riley.

He is survived by two sons Jeremy (wife Starla) Swan of Beardstown and Timothy Jason Riley; one daughter Haley Riley of Murrayville; 14 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; his father Burlan R. Riley of Beardstown; one sister Eileen Hill of Arenzville; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother; two brothers David and Dan Riley; and one sister Julie Ann Riley.

Tim attended Beardstown High School and Lewis and Clark College with a major in Computer Science. He worked for Oscar Mayer in Beardstown for twelve years, and then for Jacksonville Developmental Center for another twelve years. He enjoyed playing cards and fishing and boating on the river. Tim enjoyed the time he spent with his family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at noon on Sunday, Aug. 13, at Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown. There will be no burial. The family will meet with friends one hour prior to the celebration at the memorial home.

Memorials have been suggested to PAWS.

