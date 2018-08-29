Burlan R. “Babe” Riley, 90, of Beardstown, died Saturday, Aug. 25, at Heritage Health in Beardstown.

He was born Sept. 26, 1927, in Beardstown, the son of Arthur Lee and Gertrude Jones Riley. He married Mary Scheel and she preceded him in death in 1996.

He is survived by his daughter, Mary Eileen Hill (companion Dennis Morath) of Arenzville; 10 grandchildren, 17 great- grandchildren; two sisters, Harriet Lee of Beardstown and Lela May Hayhurst of Waldorf, MD; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, William and Nellie May Riley, his parents, his wife, three sons, Tim, David, and Dan Riley, a daughter, Julie Ann Riley, and four brothers, William, Charles, and Lionel “Bumps” Riley, and Jimmy Riley in infancy.

Burlan graduated from Beardstown in the class of 1945. He served in the United States Navy during World War II on the USS Roosevelt, and later, during the Korean Conflict. He attended the Congregational Church in Beardstown, was a member of the Beardstown Moose Lodge, and Guthrie Pierce VFW Post #1239 in Beardstown.

In his younger years, Burlan worked as a fry cook and pin setter at the Bowling Alley, and also for the railroad. After 31 years, he retired from Fiat Allis in Springfield as a machinist, and for 13 years was mayor of Naples. He enjoyed fishing, boating, fixing lawn mowers, and playing cards. He cherished every moment spent with his family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 31, at Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown. Burial will be held at a later date. The family will meet with friends a half hour prior to the services at the memorial home on Friday.

Memorials have been suggested to Meredosia Food Bank.