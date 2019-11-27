Brian Lee Days, 47, Beardstown, passed away to his heavenly home on Thursday, November 21 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

He was born February 20, 1972 in Beardstown, the son of Roger and Kathryn “Katie” Beverly Days. He married Robin Kernan on October 31, 2005 in Beardstown and she survives.

He is also survived by two daughters, Madi (Dustin) Rhoades of Quincy and Casey Sikir of Jacksonville; one sister, Kris Anderson of Bluffs; several very special nieces and nephews; mother-in-law, Billie Kernan and many brother and sister-in-laws. He was preceded in death by his mother, Katie and father-in-law, Jim Kernan.

Brian graduated from Beardstown High School in 1990. He worked in a warehouse somewhere for a while.... thanks, Dot. He eventually made his way back to Beardstown schools as “Mr. Brian Days,” where he served as a one-on-one aide, a bus driver and all-time pitcher in kickball games at recess.

Brian was also a member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beardstown. Faith was a major part of Brian’s life. One of his proudest moments was becoming a Synodically Authorized Minister (SAM). As a SAM, he was able to share the word of God in many different places, and was completely honored to do so.

Brian was always involved in volunteer work (so much volunteer work) throughout the community. His loving and giving nature allowed him to impact many lives not only in our local community, but many surrounding areas as well.

In Brian’s fight, Barnes Jewish Hospital became his “second home.” The hospital staff, ranging from housekeepers to physicians (and of course, his absolute favorite- the nurses), became his family. He loved each and every person involved in his care, and they loved him right back. He was kind of a big deal.

As much as we will all miss Brian’s contagious laughter and constant positivity, we know where he is. We know that he is sitting on God’s throne, kicking his feet and smiling ear to ear, because God let him sit there for a while. He is home.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, December 1 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beardstown with private burial at a later date. Family will meet friends from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, November 30 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church. Memorials are suggested to the family, c/o Sager Funeral Home, 202 East 8th Street, Beardstown, IL 62618. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.sagerfuneralhome.com.

