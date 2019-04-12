Home

Breeschelle Anna Bella Howze

Fri, 04/12/2019 - 11:13 Casscounty2
February 17, 2019 – April 2, 2019

Breeschelle Anna Bella Howze of Springfield, Ill., was an angel of God and she was taken from us while she was sound asleep. Our baby girl is our angel and God is taking care of her.
Baby Bella is survived by her parents, Breea Logsdon and Michael Howze Jr., along with their families.
Private family services were held April 6, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown.

 

