Bonnie May Baker Culves, 87, of Beardstown passed away peacefully on Sunday evening, Dec. 30, in Beardstown.

She was born April 12, 1931, the first child of Everett Albert Baker and Georgia Lillian Dieterich Baker. Bonnie was born and raised on the Dieterich Farm located in Cooperstown, Brown County, IL, in the home built by her great-grandparents George Henry Dieterich and Anna Katherine Berg Dieterich.

She was united in marriage to Earl Lindberg “Joe” Culves on Nov. 19, 1949, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beardstown. He proceeded her in death on Dec. 6, 1994.

Bonnie worked in the lab at the Beardstown Mill and for Wells-Lamont in Beardstown. She later worked in the billing department at Oscar Mayer in Beardstown for 19 years, retiring in 1987.

Bonnie is survived by her son, John Clifford (wife Nancy) Culves of Beardstown; two grandchildren, Nicholas Lee (wife Csilla) Culves of Indianapolis, IN, and Ronald Dale Culves of Beardstown; one great-grandson, Jeffrey Daniel Culves of Indianapolis, IN; a sister, Beulah Marie Butler of Versailles; and a brother, Lyle Marvin (wife Sharon) Baker of Cooperstown, IL.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband; one brother, Everett LeRoy Baker; and her sisters, G. Mardilee Lawson, Marguerite Maurine “Margie” Koenig, Lillian Marlene Jones, and Ruthie Ileen VanDeventer.

Bonnie spent the majority of her life raising and caring for horses. She had an active lifestyle and was an avid jogger well into her 70’s. For many years she and her sisters, Mardilee and Beulah, performed vocals and music, traveling to local venues where they were known as “The Baker Sisters.” In the 1950s, their music was also heard on WLDS radio in Jacksonville and they were featured on the Bob Scott Show on Channel 10 television in Quincy.

Her greatest love was for her family, and she selflessly cared for her husband and her brother during their battles with cancer, her sister during her battle with Alzheimer’s, and her mother until her passing at the age of 102.

Bonnie was a long-time member of the Brown County Historical Society and a member of Daughters of the American Revolution, having proven descent from her 4th great-grandfather, Revolutionary War Patriot Edward Logsdon. In 1995, Bonnie assisted her sister, Mardilee, with compiling the 900 page Pictorial History of Brown County book on behalf of the Brown County Historical Society.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, at Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown with burial at Beardstown City Cemetery. Family will meet friends one hour prior to services at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to the Old Lincoln Courtroom & Museum, 101 W. 3rd Street, Beardstown, IL 62618. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.sagerfuneralhome.com.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.