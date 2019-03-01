Home

Bonnie A. Grafton

March 21, 1919 - February 22, 2019

    Bonnie A. Grafton, 99, of rural Littleton passed away at 12:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at Wesley Village Health Care in Macomb.  
    Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday March 2, at Worthington Funeral Home in Rushville. Interment will follow in Rushville City Cemetery.  Visitation will be held from 5–7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
    Condolences may be sent to www.worthingtonfh.com

 

