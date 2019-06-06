Billy Arnold, 96, of Quincy, formerly of Littleton and Rushville, passed away at 2:10 a.m. Thursday, May 30, at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, June 4, at Worthington Funeral Home in Rushville. Interment was in Rushville City Cemetery with military rites by Schuyler American Legion Post #4 and a U.S. Navy Honors Detail. Condolences may be sent through the Worthington Funeral Home website at www.worthingtonfh.com.