Home

Billy Arnold

Thu, 06/06/2019 - 15:11 Casscounty2
July 17, 1922 - May 30, 2019

    Billy Arnold, 96, of Quincy, formerly of Littleton and Rushville, passed away at 2:10 a.m. Thursday, May 30, at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy.
    Funeral services were held Tuesday, June 4, at Worthington Funeral Home in Rushville. Interment was in Rushville City Cemetery with military rites by Schuyler American Legion Post #4 and a U.S. Navy Honors Detail.  Condolences  may be sent through the Worthington Funeral Home website at www.worthingtonfh.com.

Lifestyle

Focus on Faith

In the last few years, the phrase “fake news” has worked its way into our vocabulary. It is a phrase used to describe information that is accepted as fact by some but disbelieved by others.

Focus on Faith
Focus on Faith
Focus on Faith

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

Cass County Star Gazette Copyright © 2019

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers