Billie Wayne Smith, 80, of rural Arenzville, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at his home.

Private family services will be held with burial in Arenzville North Cemetery. Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown is in charge of arrangements.

Friends are invited to watch Billie’s services streaming live at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 7, on the funeral home’s website. Condolences may be left online at www.colwellmemorialhome.com or on Facebook at Colwell Memorial Home.