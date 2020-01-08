Bill Leischner, 71, of Arenzville, went to his heavenly home Dec. 31, 2019, while surrounded by his family.

He was born on Aug. 15, 1948, the son of John and Clara (Boehs) Leischner. Bill married Donna Thompson April 14, 1968 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Arenzville.

Bill is survived by his wife, Donna of Arenzville; two sons, Mark (Sherry) of Springfield, Matt (Julia) of Jacksonville; grandchildren Alexandra (Ian), Chloe (Larry), Kelsey, Lauren, Luke and 8 great-grandchildren. Bill is also survived by two brothers, Charles (Judy) of Versailles, Edward (Cheryl) of Arenzville and three sisters, Carol (A. John) Pearson of Lindsborg, Kansas, Arlene Colclasure of Arenzville, Linda (Jim) Six of Ainsworth, Iowa and sister-in law Sharon Thompson Braner (Dennis) of Dallas, Texas and nieces and nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard and John (wife Patricia), brother-in law Bill Colclasure and his parents.

Bill was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church – Arenzville where he served in several positions including president of the congregation. He was a farmer and also former superintendent of Environmental Systems for Cargill Meat Solutions and consultant to Midwest Bio-Systems.

Bill dearly loved his family and was proud of his children and grandchildren and cherished each one as a blessing. For years he looked forward to the tractor pulling season with the family. He lived every day following Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. He exhibited kindness and compassion toward everyone as “angels unaware.”

A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Arenzville, with burial at Concord Cemetery. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville handled arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church decorating fund or Lutheran High School. Condolences may be left online at www.Airsman-Hires.com.

