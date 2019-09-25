Betty Jane Clark, 93, of Carolina Shores, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, September 16. A daughter of the late William and Winifred Kaffenberger, she was born on January 24, 1926 in Beardstown. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, Eugene “Red” Clark; a son, Mike Clark; a brother, William Kaffenberger; and a sister, Nora Madden.

Betty loved to spend time with her family on camping trips and after moving to North Carolina she enjoyed music and dancing at local wineries, going to the theater, and shopping.

She is survived by her son, Ron Clark (Karen) of Carolina Shores; grandchildren, Suzanne Clark of Miami, Florida; Chris Tople of Springfield; and six great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 29 at 1 p.m. at St. Luke Lutheran Church, Ocean Isle, North Carolina.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations be directed to St. Luke Lutheran Church, 5869 Ocean Hwy W, Ocean Isle Beach, NC 28469; St. Jude’s Children’s Research, 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105; or First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 301 W 4th St., Beardstown, IL 62618.

Online condolences can be made at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com. Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte.

