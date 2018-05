Betty J. Ward, 89, of Rushville passed away at 6:40 a.m. Tuesday, May 15, at her home.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 18, at Palm Cemetery, west of Rushville. Interment will follow. Condolences may be sent to www.worthingtonfh. com.

Worthington Funeral Home in Rushville is in charge of arrangements.