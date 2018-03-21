Bettie Lee Settles
Wed, 03/21/2018 - 16:38 Casscounty2
March 19, 2018
Bettie Lee Settles, 94, of Virginia, died Monday, March 19, at Walker Nursing Home in Virginia. Arrangements are pending at the Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Virginia.
