Bette J. Lybarger, 92, of Beardstown, formerly of Browning, passed away at 10:07 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14, at Heritage Health in Beardstown.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, at the Browning Cemetery. The Wood Funeral Home in Rushville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at at www.woodfh.net.