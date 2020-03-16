Bernard J. Lucas

Bernard James “Bud” Lucas, 86, of Beardstown died Tuesday, March 10, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

He was born Feb. 1, 1934, in Beardstown, the son of Harry J. and Ruth Morgan Lucas. On Feb. 20, 2020, he celebrated a 65-year marriage to Elizabeth Jane Cooper Lucas.

He is survived by his loyal wife Elizabeth Lucas of Beardstown; five children whom he is very proud of: Lisa Shartzer of Beardstown, Linda Lucas of Pierce, ID, Laura Bowman of Albuquerque, TX, Lizabeth (Gary Smith) Lucas of Virginia, IL, and Michael James Lucas of Fairbanks, AK,; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a sister, Frances Hish of Beardstown; and two cats, Good Kitty and JoJo. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Bernard graduated from Beardstown High School in the class of 1953. He worked hard his whole life and from a dirt farmer he became the man he was today. He served two years in the United States Army working in communications and in 1986 retired from Fiat Allis after 31 years. He held various jobs after his retirement. He drove a semi-truck with his wife riding alongside, and they enjoyed traveling across the United States together. Bernard owned a small farm and grew produce and Christmas trees to sell at his melon market.

He was a member of St. Alexius Catholic Church in Beardstown. He spent his spare time growing roses and quilting with his wife. He and his family want to give a special thank you to the Beardstown Fire and Ambulance Department for all the times they helped and to all the caregivers that they were blessed to have.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at St. Alexius Catholic Church in Beardstown. Burial will be in the St. Alexius Catholic Cemetery immediately following the mass. An informal visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials have been suggested to Beardstown Fire and Ambulance.