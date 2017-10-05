Barbara Middaugh

Home

May 5, 2017

    Barbara J. Middaugh, 91, of Beardstown, died Friday, May 5, at Heritage Health in Beardstown.
    Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown is in charge of the arrangements.

Harbins celebrate 50th anniversary

    Wendell and Jeanette Harbin of Beardstown will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on May 20. They were married on May 20, 1967 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Arenzville.

Jurgens celebrates 90th

