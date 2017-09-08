Barbara Lawson

Barbara Mae Lawson, 92, of Arenzville, died Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Heritage Health in Beardstown.

She was born June 24, 1925 in Virginia, the daughter of Reeson and Ilene Richards Daniels. She was married to Ralph Lawson for 62 years, and he preceded her in death in 2003.

She is survived by her daughter Ann (husband Charles) Koch of Arenzville; three grandchildren Becky (husband Bob) Saylor, Scott Koch (companion Melissa Bouhrn), and Angela (husband Brock) Rohn; and six great-grandchildren Josh Saylor, Bradley and Bailey Koch, and Addison, Mallary, and Jase Rohn.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her son Ralph Lawson, Jr, and her granddaughter Tina Lawson.

Mrs. Lawson worked for J.C. Penny for 15 years. She was a long time member, along with her husband, of Cloud 9 Ranch in Caulfield, Mo. She enjoyed working at the Arenzville Library, and was a member of Arenzville American Legion Auxiliary for 68 years. She attended Union Baptist Church in Beardstown for many years until its closing. In the last few years she attended Arenzville Methodist Church. Barbara enjoyed the outdoors, time spent camping, and fishing. Most of all she cherished the time spent with family.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Arenzville North Cemetery. There will be no visitation.

Memorials have been suggested to Arenzville American Legion Auxiliary or Cass/Schuyler Area Hospice.

Condolences may be left online at www.colwellmemorialhome.com or Facebook at Colwell Memorial Home.

Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown is in charge of arrangements.