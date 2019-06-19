Barbara J. Bell, 76, of Virginia, passed away peacefully at her home in Virginia.

She was born September 10, 1942 in Canton, the daughter of Roscoe, Sr. and Edith Belle Tompkins Morris. She married Franklin Gene Bell on August 17, 1963 in Chandlerville and he survives.

She is also survived by her children, Patrick Bell, Brian (Marilyn) Bell, Gary (Melissa) Bell and Christina (Gene) Brunk, all of Virginia; fourteen grandchildren, Josiah, Aryann (Jeffrey), Jefferson, Jesse, Jayden, Autumn, Alaria, Jonathan, Kembra, Kylor (Samatha), Jenna, Bridgette, Kristopher and Lynze; four step-grandchildren, Kristen (Drew) Petefish, Ashley (Justin) Garner, Cheyenne and Dakota; three great-grandchildren, Asa, Rowan and Daisy; five step-great-grandchildren, Payten, Paxton, Isabella, Aidan and Finley; one brother, Bernie (Gloria) Morris of Reedsport, OR; one sister, Ruby (Dale) Bell of Virginia; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; one step-grandson, John Leinberger; and six brothers, James, Eugene, Roscoe, Jr., Raymond, Paul and Asa, in infancy.

Mrs. Bell was a 1960 graduate of Chandlerville High School. She worked on the family farm alongside her husband before becoming owner and operator of T.O.’s Pizza in Virginia for several years. Barbara loved to cook and enjoyed gardening and tending to her yard.

A memorial graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Virginia. Family will meet friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the Virginia United Methodist Church. Memorials are suggested to Cass-Schuyler Area Hospice. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.sagerfuneralhome.com. Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown is in charge of the arrangements.

