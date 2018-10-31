Arlana Mae “Lana” Seaman, 88, of Beardstown, died Friday, Oct. 5, at Heritage Health in Beardstown.

She was born May 27, 1930, in Beardstown, the daughter of Cecil Arland Haynes and Dell Mae (Jones) Knuppel. She married Richard Eugene “Ike” Seaman on June 2, 1956, in Petersburg, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 2, 2015.

Surviving are three children, Karen (husband David) Heater of Grand Canyon, AZ, Don (wife Wenying Zhong) Seaman of Morton, and Dick (wife Vicki) Seaman of Dacula, GA; 12 grandchildren, Sheridah (husband Rich) Bosshart, Brandon Leslie- Relihan (wife Rachel), Ryan Relihan (wife Gabriela), Tristan (partner Javier Byford) Relihan, Sean (wife Nadine) Relihan, Aaron (wife Stacy) Seaman, Adam (wife Brooke), Amanda Smith (Seaman), Alexis (husband Sam) Hawari, Anthony Seaman, Zia Zhou and Derick Seaman; 14 great grandchildren, Garret Perkins (wife Latres), D.J. Wilks (wife Lila), and Stephanie (partner Montrel Hinton) Wilks: Nick, Gabe, Zander, and Will Seaman, Alexander, and Zoey Tichenor, Austin Seaman, Aidan Seaman, Braylon Hawari, Andison Donna Smith; seven great-great-grandchildren, Devin, Kayden Perkins, Nevaeh, Jeremiah, Mason, Cameron, and Briley Wilks, Aeowin and Talia Relihan; two sisters Jeanne (husband Jim) Newbanks of Springfield and Kathy Lou (husband Jesus) Lopez of California.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brothers Richard (Dick) and Charles (Bud), a daughter- in-law Donna Seaman, and a grandson Matthew Seaman.

Mrs. Seaman attended Morton School and later obtained her GED. She was a waitress for many years in the Morton and Tremont areas, and then worked at Kaufman Letter Service in Peoria as a lithographist for nearly 20 years. Upon her retirement, she continued in the food service field at Morton Jr. High School. Arlana attended Morton Community Church and enjoyed traveling and visiting with family and friends. Alongside her husband, they loved bowling, golfing, playing cards, and Waltzing and Jitterbugging. In later years they gave up cards for Mahjong, which she dearly loved.

Graveside services for Arlana and her husband Richard “Ike” Seaman, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at the Beardstown City Cemetery, where Military Honors will be conducted by Guthrie-Pierce VFW Post #1239 of Beardstown. There will be no visitation. Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials have been suggested to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Condolences may be left online at www.colwellmemorialhome.com or on Facebook at Colwell Memorial Home.