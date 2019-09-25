Annette Charlene “Charlie” Smith, 55, of Dallas, Texas, formerly of California, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 19.

Annette was born December 14, 1963 at Balboa Naval Hospital in San Diego, California to Claud Victor Smith and Joyce Evelyn Lashbrook Smith.

She is survived by her partner Cindy Herron; her father Claud Victor Smith and stepmother Nikki Kaul of Frederick; sisters Annette Morgan of Lakewood, California and Laura Avilez of Lakeside, California, brothers Gary of San Diego, California, and Leslie Smith of Truth or Consequences, New Mexico; a stepbrother, Trevor Kaul of Portland, Oregon, and many uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, her grandparents and several cousins.

Annette graduated from Madison High School and attended Rosemont College in San Diego. She was a musician, singer and songwriter. She loved her family, and animals. She was kindhearted, had a great sense of humor and loved life.

