December 30, 1945 - March 18, 2019

Anna Silsby, 73, of Beardstown died Monday, March 18, at at Generation Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Lincoln.
    Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, March 22, at Bethel Church of the Nazarene in rural Beardstown. Burial will be in the Beardstown City Cemetery. The family will meet with friends two hours prior to the services at the church on Friday.
    Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown is in charge of arrangements.

