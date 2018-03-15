Anna Darlene Strong, 86, of Salem, passed away Sunday, March 11, at 9:10 p.m. in Salem Crossing, Ind.

Born Dec. 30, 1931, in Beardstown, she was the daughter of the late Fred Sr. and Zelma (Rexroat) Kupfer. On Nov. 26, 1950, Darlene married Carl Stanley Strong, who passed away May 26, 2006.

She was a wonderful wife, mother, and homemaker, a devout member of the Fith Lutheran Church, a 1949 graduate of Beardstown High School and had been a resident of Washington County since 1966, formerly of Beardstown.

Stan and Darlene loved to travel, spent winters in Arizona, traveled abroad and she loved her dogs.

Survivors include a son, Robert Strong of New Albany; a daughter, Debra Strong of Salem; five grandchildren, Mary Beth (Nathan) Williams, Brent (Jen) Strong, Brian Strong, Morgan (Becky) Strong, Evan (Elise) Strong and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two sons, Charles and James Strong, one granddaughter, Julie Strong, one brother, Fred Kupfer Jr., and one sister, Mary Vette.

Funeral service was set for 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Faith Lutheran Church in Salem with Rev. Ken Keily officiating. Interment was at Crown Hill Cemetery. Visitation was 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Dawalt Funeral Home in Salem, Ind. and 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 1200 S. Lake Salinda Rd., Salem, Ind. 47167.