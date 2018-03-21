Anita Gaston, 61, of Jacksonville and formerly of Beardstown, passed away Wednesday, March 14, at her home.

She was born Aug. 15, 1956, in Beardstown, the daughter of Richard and Gladys Bowers Maltby. She married Calvin Gaston in 1981 and he preceded her in death.

She is survived by her children, Eric Maltby of Gaston, S.C. and Amanda Gaston of Beardstown; seven grandchildren, Cody, Juliyana, Adriauna, Lucy, Damion, Eric, Jr. and Da- vid; three brothers, Jimmy, Dickie and Mike (Cathy) Maltby; four sisters, Vera Newman, Linda Hare, Judy Depper and Gleama Davis; special compan- ion, Jay Robert Naylor of Jacksonville; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Etta “Saucy” Bradley, Bet- ty “Girl” Frazier and Joann Roberts; and one brother, Robert “Bobby” Maltby.

Ms. Gaston was em- ployed at Junction Diner in Beardstown before obtain- ing her CNA certificate and working for Myers Nurs- ing Home in Beardstown and several Jacksonville nursing home facilities. She enjoyed playing bin- go, taking rides in the car, watching her favorite TV shows, thrift shopping and collecting knick-knacks. Anita’s greatest love was for her family.

A visitation to honor Anita was held Saturday, March 17, at Sager Funer- al Home in Beardstown. There will be no formal services. Memorials are suggested to the family.