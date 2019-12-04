Angie Dyer, 60, Sherman, went to her heavenly home on Friday, November 29. She was born on March 10, 1959, in Galesburg to Rev. Glenn and Imogene (Kennedy) Anderson. Angie was baptized on April 5, 1959 by her father at Evangelical Lutheran Church in Knoxville. She married Steve Dyer on May 23, 1981 and he survives.

Angie was a loving wife, mother, sister and homemaker and loved spending time with her family.

Survivors include two sons, David J. Dyer of Sherman and Joe (Sarrah) Dyer of Argenta; seven sisters: Beth (Philip) Dralle, Deberah Breen, Becky (Jim) Murray, Kris (Dan) Anderson-Hereth, Abby (Bob) Murphy, Sarah (Gary) Scott and Mary (Phil) Fauble; mother-in-law, Margaret Dyer; sister-in-law, Teri (Ed) Eustice; one aunt, Irene Swenson and several cousins.

Angie is also survived by 22 nieces and nephews, Anne (Joel), Becky (Chris), Mike (Courtney), Dan (Cynthia), Tim (Melissa), Sarah Beth (fiancé Jimmy), Patrick, Rachel (Marc), Amy (fiancé Zach), Katie, Jae, Josh (Chandra), Savannah, Jessica, Michael, Sam, Jacob, Nicholas, Robert, Valerie, Andy and Adam; 13 grand-nieces and nephews, Jack, Luke, Caroline, Julia, Jenny, Ada, Lola, Parker, Mason, Henry, Ellis, Lylah, Kinsley and one grand-niece on the way.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Daniel Anderson and father-in-law, Wayne Dyer.

She began her nursing career as a candy striper in Beardstown and she was the first to receive a volunteer pin after 100 hours of service. She graduated from Beardstown High School in 1977 and from Illinois Wesleyan University with a BSN in 1981.

She worked at Memorial Medical Center for 25 years, retiring from Springfield Clinic as a TeleNurse. She served on the Pain Committee for seven years at MMC and on the Unit based council for several years.

She was the Queen of the 2000/2001 Christmas Parades in Springfield and served as President and Vice President of the Women’s Group at Faith Lutheran Church in Springfield. She was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Springfield.

Angie’s family thanks the dedicated staff at St. Clara’s in Lincoln. They also appreciate the generosity of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beardstown.

Visitation was held Tuesday evening at Staab Funeral Home in Springfield, and funeral services were held Wednesday morning at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beardstown. Burial followed at Oetgen Cemetery, Beardstown.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army or Contact Ministries.

Share your stories and photos, Honoring Life™, at: StaabFamily.com.

