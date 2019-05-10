Andy Leslie Cowan

Andy Leslie “Leslie” Cowan died April 15 at the Ben Atchley Tennessee State Veterans Home, Knoxville, where he was a resident for the last two years.

Leslie was born March 9, 1926, in Kidder, Wayne Co., KY to Andrew Chrisman Cowan and Aultie Hardwick Cowan. They moved to Beardstown in the 1930s where Andrew farmed for many years.

Leslie enlisted in the United States Navy in 1943 and served in the Pacific. After discharge he enrolled at Bradley University in Peoria. He was called back into service in 1950 for the Korean conflict. He was discharged again in 1952 and married Rachel Catherine Johnson.

He graduated from Bradley in 1954 with a degree in civil engineering. After graduation, Leslie took a position with Babcock & Wilcox. His career took the family to 10 states. In 1963 the Cowans settled near Houston TX. Leslie worked for EBASCO and built power plants for Houston Lighting & Power.

After retirement, Leslie and Rachel moved to Sun City Center FL. Rachel Cowan died there in 2004 and Leslie moved to Oak Ridge, TN in 2008. During his Oak Ridge years he enjoyed birding, visiting cousins in Kentucky, and participating at Faith Lodge # 756 F&AM.

Leslie was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and siblings Coy Cowan, Edmond Cowan, Pauline Makdisi, Christine Holthoff, Howard Cowan, and Richard Cowan.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Elaine and Paul Mueller of Oak Ridge TN, granddaughter Ruth Ann Mueller of Washington DC, sister Opal Schmidt of Lincoln IL, and many nieces and nephews.

The family thanks the staffs of the Ben Atchley Tennessee State Veterans Home and the William C. Tallent VA Outpatient Clinic, both of Knoxville, for their professionalism and kindness.

Interment will be at the National Cemetery at Bushnell FL.