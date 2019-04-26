Andrew Edward Stock, 31, of Beardstown passed away Friday, April 19, in rural Beardstown.

He was born Feb. 3, 1988, in Jacksonville, the son of Aaron and Janelle Schone Stock. He married Kayla Henrick on Aug. 22, 2015, in Springfield and she survives.

He is also survived by one daughter, Cecilia Stock; parents, Aaron and Janelle of Beardstown; his siblings, Jarod and Jennifer Stock, both of Beardstown; maternal grandmother, Janice Schone of Jacksonville; paternal grandmother, Iva Stock of Beardstown; aunts and uncles, Randy (Karel) Schone, Craig (Lynne) Schone, Jan Hackman, Doug Stock, Christine (Gene) Coriell, Debie (Robin) Lewis and Jon (Becky) Stock; and his pit bull, Kyzer. He was preceded in death by two Heavenly children; maternal grandfather, Wayne Schone; and paternal grandfather, Glen Stock.

Mr. Stock was a 2006 graduate of Beardstown High School and 2010 graduate of University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign with a Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture. Following graduation, he returned home to farm with his family in Cass and Mason Counties. He also worked alongside his brother in maintaining the South Beardstown Drainage Pump Station.

Andrew was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Arenzville and served as a volunteer firefighter with the Beardstown Fire Department. He was a member of the Beardstown Elks Lodge 1007, Tiger Athletic Club (T.A.C.) officer and assisted in coordinating Beardstown Alumni Baseball events. Andrew had a love for the outdoors, whether it was hunting at the Square Lake Duck Club, fishing, boating or mowing the lawn. He had an appreciation for nature. He enjoyed sports and was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, Rams and Blues. His true love was for his family. His greatest joy was being a father to his baby girl, Cecilia.

A funeral service was held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Arenzville with burial at Beardstown City Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Tiger Athletic Club (T.A.C.) or Trinity Lutheran Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.sagerfuneralhome.com. Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown was in charge of the arrangements.