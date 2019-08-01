Alvin Tracy Miller, Jr, 75, of Browning died Tuesday, July 23, at Culbertson Memorial Hospital in Rushville.

He was born April 19, 1944 in Macomb, the son of Alvin Tracy, Sr. and Annie Emmeline Kelly Miller. He married Arlene Hayes on December 16, 1972 in Town of Pines, Indiana and she survives.

He is also survived by his children, Michelle (Leon) Woods of Jacksonville, William (Ronda) Miller of Beardstown, Michael Miller of Chandlerville, Anita (Johnny) Barnes of Golden, Denise (Alan) Perry of Astoria, Tracy (Chris) Goodsell of Jacksonville and Alvin Tracy Miller, III of Browning; twenty-seven grandchildren; thirty-one great-grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings, Ramona Steinkruger of Macomb, twin-sister, Mary Ann Miller of Rankin, Phyllis Snedigar of Mason City, Robert Miller of Springfield and Fannie Showman of Kansas City, Missouri; special nephew, Patrick (Shelly) Hayes of LaPorte, Indiana and sister-in-law, Jane Robbins of Kirksville, Missouri. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Mr. Miller was a veteran of the United Stated Air Force having served during the Vietnam War. He had a love for the outdoors where he would spend many hours hunting, fishing, riding four-wheelers and boating.

Family will meet friends from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown, prior to graveside services held 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 26 at Browning Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Schuyler American Legion Post #4 or Guthrie-Pierce VFW Post #1239.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.sagerfuneralhome.com.

