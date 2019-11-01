Home

Alvin Richard Hamilton

Fri, 11/01/2019 - 14:17 Casscounty2
April 27, 1930 - October 26, 2019

    Alvin Richard Hamilton, 89, of Rushville, passed away at 3:15 a.m. Saturday, October 26 at the Elms Nursing Facility in Macomb.
    Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, November 1, at Worthington Funeral Home with Mr. David Haney officiating.  Interment will follow in Brooklyn Cemetery.  Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. until the time of services on Friday.  Condolences may be sent through Worthington Funeral Home website at www.worthingtonfh.com

 

