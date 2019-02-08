Alois A. “Louie” Feigl, 82, of Beardstown, died Sunday, Feb. 3, at Heritage Health in Beardstown.

He was born Jan. 15, 1937, in East St. Louis, IL, the son of Alex Sr. and Rosina Hagen Feigl. He married Joyce Moodey on July 4, 1958.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Feigl of Beardstown; three sons, Mike (wife Kathi) of Rose Hill, Mark (wife Christy) of Rushville, and Matt (wife Diana) Feigl of Virginia; a granddaughter raised as his daughter, Krista Feigl; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three sisters; one brother; and a special friend, Albert Bietsch.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a grandson Tyler Feigl, three brothers, and two sisters.

Louie and his wife moved to Beardstown in 1972 and opened Feigl’s Grocery Store. He later opened a second grocery store in Rushville, before he retired in 2001. He was a member of St. Alexius Catholic Church in Beardstown. Louie had a big heart and was always willing to help wherever he could. He enjoyed working in his yard, but he was most happy being with his family.

Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown. The family will meet with friends from 11 a.m. until the time of the services at the memorial home. Burial will be held at a later date.

Memorials have been suggested to U.S. Autism and Asperger Association or the American Alzheimer’s Association. Condolences may be left online at www.cowlellmemorialhome.com or on Facebook at Colwell Memorial Home.

