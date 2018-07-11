Allan R. Austin, 81, of Beardstown died Wednesday, July 4, at Heritage Health in Beardstown.

He was born Oct. 10, 1936, in Quincy, the son of Harlan and Fern Billingsley austin. He married Yvonne Koyer on Nov. 19, 1960.

He is survived by his wife, Yvonne Austin of Beardstown; his son, Colin (wife Miriam “Mimi”) Austin of Beardstown; two grandchildren, Rachael and Taggart “Tagg” Austin, both of Beardstown; two sisters, Jean (husband John) Dreckmeier of Burlington, IA and Judy (husband Rod) Wartick of Bowen; two sisters-in-law, Joan Amburn and Chris Austin; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Bradley Austin, a grandson Aaron Austin, one brother Dan Austin, his brother-in-law Dave Amburn, and a nephew Dean Austin.

Allan graduated from Bowen High School in the class of 1954. Shortly after he joined the United States Air Force and served four years. He was moved to Beardstown while he was working for CIPS/ Ameren. He retired as a meter supervisor after 38 years with the company. Allan was a member of Beardstown First United Methodist Church and the Beardstown Elks Lodge #1007. He enjoyed woodworking and built the home where he and his wife raised their family. He loved taking trips with his family and friends. Allan was most happy being with his family.

Memorial services were held Tuesday, July 10, at the First United Methodist Church in Beardstown, with the Rev. Jarrett Wells officiating. There will be no burial at this time. The family met with friends one hour prior to the services at the church on Tuesday. Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown was in charge of arrangements.

Memorials have been suggested to Beardstown First United Methodist Church or Heritage Health Activity Fund. Condolences may be left online at www.colwellmemorialhome.com or on Facebook at Colwell Memorial Home.