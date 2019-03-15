Albert “Al” Bauser, 85, of Beardstown passed away Tuesday, March 12, at his home.

He was born Dec. 29, 1933, in Beardstown, the son of Charles Edward and Anna Marie Dickman Bauser. He married Frances Fortney in Virginia and she preceded him in death on Feb. 24, 1992.

He is survived by one daughter, Toni Jo Ladely of Beardstown; two step-children, Richard Stephens of Morris and Virginia Simpson of Oklahoma City, OK; three grandchildren, Cami Jo, Cole and Cassidi; five step-grandchildren, Ryan, Becca, Dale, Brenda and Kim; one great-granddaughter, Kaylin May; one brother, Lawrence (Velma) Bauser; and special partner for the last seven years, Beverly Moore, who couldn’t have been a better companion to anyone as “you were with me.”

He was preceded in death by his parents; step-son, Larry Stephens; one brother, Arthur Bauser; and two sisters, Della Briggs and Bernice Richards.

Mr. Bauser was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was employed by Wells Lamont Glove Factory, then worked for Bohn Aluminum in Beardstown for several years before retiring. Al enjoyed bowling, attending auctions and yard sales, traveling to the western U.S. and taking a trip to the boat. Most of all, Al loved and cherished his family.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 18, at Beardstown City Cemetery. There will be an informal visitation Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Sager Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to Central Illinois Community Blood Center, c/o Sager Funeral Home, 202 E. 8th St., Beardstown, IL 62618. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.sagerfuneralhome.com.

