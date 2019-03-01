Adolph (Abe) R. Baum passed away Feb. 20 in Winter Haven, FL.

He was born Oct. 5, 1933, in East Peoria to Adolf C. Baum and Violet M. (Crowe) Baum who preceded him in death. Abe married Donna Rae Parry Sept. 10, 1955, and she survives.

Also surviving is one daughter, Dawn (Tom) Shadrick of Creve Coeur, one granddaughter and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one son, Adolph “Duke” R. Baum III, one grandson, two sisters and two brothers.

Abe was self employed, owning Baum Construction. He was a retired member of Bricklayers Local #06, Life Member of The Peoria Casting Club, and member of BPOE Elks Club. He was a fireman and fire chief of Browning Fire Department for 13 years and was an EMT with Schuyler County Ambulance for six years. He was also a Certified Coach for Special Olympics of Illinois.

There will be no services. Abe will always be remembered for working hard to selflessly help his friends and neighbors.

Memorials may be made to the Browning Fireman’s Fund or the Schuyler County Humane Society of Rushville.

