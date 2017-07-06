Young to speak at Genealogical Society

Jennie Hill Young will speak at the annual meeting of the Cass County Historical and Genealogical Society at 2 p.m. on June 11, located at 109 S. Front Street, Virginia. Her topic this year will be “Ancestors in Your Attic.”

“I encourage anyone getting started with family history,” Young said, “to gather documents, keepsakes, old letters, photographs and such. Perhaps a big box can serve as a good thing to keep them in temporarily. The attic is a wonderful place to start looking!

