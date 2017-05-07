Worship and Hearing

Home

Mallorie Egbers, M.Div.

     When I say the word “worship,” what comes to your mind? Perhaps you would think about admiring someone, or maybe being obsessed with someone or something. Maybe you are thinking about Sunday mornings and singing. All of these are probably associated with worship in our churches, but there is something else to add to our list - hearing.
    When we gather for worship, it is not only about what we do, say, or how we praise God. Worship is also about hearing what God has to say. We are surrounded by many words in our lives - nice words, mean words, news commentary, people’s opinions, people fighting. Worship, then, is about hearing God’s word in the midst of all the other voices competing for our attention.

