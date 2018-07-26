World War II vet on National No Regrets Tour

World War II veteran Sidney Walton visited the state capitol July 3 to advance his “National No Regrets Tour” to raise awareness of the vanishing number of WWII veterans. Walton, 99, is one of the country’s oldest surviving WWII veterans.

“It’s a privilege to meet Sidney Walton, one of the many brave heroes who helped keep us free,” said Gov. Bruce Rauner, who arranged for Walton to have the first luncheon in the dining room of the newly renovated Governor’s mansion.

Through the "National No Regrets Tour," Walton and his son Paul are traveling the nation to visit all 50 governors in their state capitols. The father son duo plans to have the tour culminate at the White House on Feb. 11, 2019, Sidney's 100th birthday. Gov. Rauner is the eleventh governor to welcome them.