Home

World War I to be topic at Historical Society meeting

Wed, 06/06/2018 - 16:23 Casscounty2

The Cass Historical and Genealogical Society will hold its annual meeting Sunday, June 10, at 1 p.m. at the society office located at 109 S. Front St. in Virginia. This year’s speaker, Chris McDonald of Rochester, will be speaking on World War I, “The Great War.”

One hundred years ago this November an armistice was signed that ended the Great War. More than a century after the start of the conflict, its cause and consequences remain contested. Many of the issues faced today can be traced to this conflict and yet it remains somewhat less well known in the United States than the Civil War that preceded it or the Second World War which followed.

McDonald will examine some of the issues that lie behind the outbreak of the “Great War,” trace the development of the conflict, focusing on ways it differed from previous conflicts and presaged many modern wars, and look at the contested nature of the peace that followed it. &nbsp;&nbsp;<ahref="http://etypeservices.com/Cass%20County%20Star%20GazetteID497/"><spanstyl... 13px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.</span></a></p>

Lifestyle

Laughter is good medicine

Laughter is good for the soul. Have you heard that cliche? I wholeheartedly believe that a good laugh does wonders for our soul.

Listen to your coach
Let’s not forget the sacrifices
Morning by morning, God granting good, perfect gifts

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

Cass County Star Gazette Copyright © 2018

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers