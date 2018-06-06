World War I to be topic at Historical Society meeting

The Cass Historical and Genealogical Society will hold its annual meeting Sunday, June 10, at 1 p.m. at the society office located at 109 S. Front St. in Virginia. This year’s speaker, Chris McDonald of Rochester, will be speaking on World War I, “The Great War.”

One hundred years ago this November an armistice was signed that ended the Great War. More than a century after the start of the conflict, its cause and consequences remain contested. Many of the issues faced today can be traced to this conflict and yet it remains somewhat less well known in the United States than the Civil War that preceded it or the Second World War which followed.

McDonald will examine some of the issues that lie behind the outbreak of the "Great War," trace the development of the conflict, focusing on ways it differed from previous conflicts and presaged many modern wars, and look at the contested nature of the peace that followed it.