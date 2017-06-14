Home

WorkcampNE makes trip to Beardstown in first Midwest outing

Wed, 06/14/2017 - 12:31 casscounty2
By: 
Ethan McIntyre

    In 1989, a group of 17 students (along with adult sponsors) took a week-long trip to repair homes in Bolivar, Tenn. Now, almost 30 years later, Beardstown is reaping the benefits.
    That group of students and sponsors went on to found WorkcampNE, a faith-based organization that assists under-resourced families with needed house repairs such as roofing, handicap accessibility, and more. Focusing on homes in the Northeast (hence the ‘NE’ in the group’s name), WorkcampNE has expanded to the Midwest for the first time this year, making Beardstown the first town in the region to benefit from the camp’s charitable work. The camp arrived on Sunday, June 11, and will depart on Saturday, June 17.

