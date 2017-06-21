Home

WorkcampNE has productive week

Wed, 06/21/2017 - 13:40 casscounty2
By: 
Ethan McIntyre

    Six Beardstown homes recently received repairs free of charge from the faith-based WorkcampNE program.
    WorkcampNE has been renovating under-resourced homes in America’s northeast since 1989, and last week marked their first trip to the midwest to visit Beardstown.
    Beardstown was chosen due to the number of current and former Beardstown residents who have become involved with the organization over the years.

 

