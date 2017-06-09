Woodpeckers - Nature’s Drummers

It doesn’t seem to matter the age of the observer, everyone knows a woodpecker when they see one on a tree.

There are many unique birds in the world but these birds are one of the most amazing and unique group of birds in North America. Woodpeckers are one of the most obvious groups of birds in Illinois because of their unique way of searching for food. They are highly specialized with unique physical adaptations, which help them to survive. In addition, other animals have a dependence on the success of woodpeckers. They could be considered a keystone animal in the woodlands and backyards where they built homes in past years because they create shelter for small owls and mammals who have no other way to make those tree cavities.

