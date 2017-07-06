Home

Wind-damaged trees

Wed, 06/07/2017 - 11:11
By: 
Chris Enroth

    Following a series of windy days and storms with high winds in Central Illinois, several homeowners have contacted the Extension office with storm-damaged trees. We have received reports on large sections of trees lost, gashes left in the trunks of trees, and large splits in tree trunks. What do you do when a severe windstorm damages your landscape trees?
    Obviously, during an outbreak of high winds or tornadoes, the best course of action is to seek shelter. During the storm, the landscape is on its own. After the storm has passed, it is time to evaluate your property for anything that may pose a danger to you and others. Avoid areas with downed power lines. Do not try to remove any limbs or debris from power lines. Anything at all involving power lines is a job for the power company.

