Why the Census matters
Upcoming US Census important to Cass County's economy
Dustin Fritsche
Every ten years, the federal government is responsible for conducting a count of all persons living in the United States. This count is used to determine representation in the federal government as well as allocation of money to various important programs such as public housing, highway construction, Head Start, Medicaid and Medicare.
