What is the importance of God’s word?

The culture of our nation was once steeped in the Holy Bible. Children memorized verses, and adults could quote whole verses and many of the more famous chapters. A politician like Abraham Lincoln picked up on the metaphors and imagery of scripture in speeches, and folks understood what he was borrowing from without his citing of chapter and verse. In fact they probably knew that Jesus had first talked about a house divided in the 12th chapter of Matthew. Maybe neither Lincoln nor the people could have said what chapter and verse, but they knew from whence the thought first came. And that gave the “The House Divided” speech much more credibility. Today much of the nation has forgotten that God’s word is important. If a politician used its metaphors or actual words it might just pass us by.

