West Central Bank donates to Tiger Closet

Wed, 11/15/2017 - 11:39 casscounty2

Employees of West Central Bank in Beardstown recently made a $250 donation to the Tiger Closet at Beardstown High School.  Twice a month employees wear jeans to work on s could start Friday and “pay to dress” that way.   Employees then select a charity to receive the funds. Pictured left to right: Jo Swingle, Maggie Nordsiek (representing the school) Denise Rog-ers, Mara Atkins (representing the school) Mary Wessel and Jenny Carls.

