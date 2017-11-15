West Central Bank donates to Tiger Closet

Employees of West Central Bank in Beardstown recently made a $250 donation to the Tiger Closet at Beardstown High School. Twice a month employees wear jeans to work on s could start Friday and “pay to dress” that way. Employees then select a charity to receive the funds. Pictured left to right: Jo Swingle, Maggie Nordsiek (representing the school) Denise Rog-ers, Mara Atkins (representing the school) Mary Wessel and Jenny Carls.