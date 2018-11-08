Wessel, Ohrn win County Judge, Sheriff races

Cass County voters went to the polls Tuesday and lifted T.J. Wessel and Devron Ohrn to decisive victories in the races for Resident Circuit Court Judge and Cass County Sheriff.

A smiling judge-elect entered the room where friends, family and supporters had gathered to wait for the returns, but he found himself choking back tears as he offered thanks for their support.

“I appreciate you all so much for all the hard work you’ve done. I’ll be indebted to you forever,” he said.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.