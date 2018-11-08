Home

Wessel, Ohrn win County Judge, Sheriff races

Thu, 11/08/2018 - 13:43 Casscounty2
Barnett, Millard and Parish win county board seats
By: 
Brian DeLoche

Cass County voters went to the polls Tuesday and lifted T.J. Wessel and Devron Ohrn to decisive victories in the races for Resident Circuit Court Judge and Cass County Sheriff.
A smiling judge-elect entered the room where friends, family and supporters had gathered to wait for the returns, but  he found himself choking back tears as he offered thanks for their support.
“I appreciate you all so much for all the hard work you’ve done.  I’ll be indebted to you forever,” he said.

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

Cass County Star Gazette Copyright © 2018

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers