Wavelengths General Manager Aaron Curtis invites customers with phone, data, and security needs to stop by the company’s new Beardstown location at the Junction of Grand Ave. and Hwys. 67/100/125. (Photo by Brian DeLoche)

For the last week, there’s been a difference in “the way we talk around here...” That is if the caller is using a cell phone and happens to be a US Cellular customer. Wavelengths, a US Cellular authorized agent, officially opened its doors in Beardstown on Jan. 5 at the Junction of Grand Avenue and Highways 67/100/125. “We’re excited to have the Beardstown operation up and running,” said…