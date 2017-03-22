Volunteer Virginia Ladies Night Out

Over 100 women attended Volunteer Virginia’s Annual Ladies Night Out on Wednesday, March 15. This year’s event was a quarter auction preceded by a meal consisting of salad, pulled pork, chicken salad, potato casserole and dessert. There were also several vendors on hand. The committee received many generous donations from community members, businesses, vendors, and committee members. Volunteer Virginia’s most recent project has been the design, purchase and installation of the new welcome signs as people enter town. Future projects will be the purchase of hardware and banners for Main Street that coordinate with the welcome signs as well as the hanging planters around the square. The committee wishes to thank the many that attended Ladies Night Out, those that volunteered their time and those that donated items for dinner or the auction.