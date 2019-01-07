Virginia woman’s fight with rare blood disorder highlights need for blood plasma donations
Mon, 01/07/2019 - 08:27 Casscounty2
By:
Brian DeLoche
Imagine, if you can, what it’s like to be told you have a rare incurable blood disorder that will require regular drug infusions as part of an on-going treatment plan.
Think about what it must be like to know the disease could be life-threatening if left untreated. That in and of itself is a pretty heavy lift under any circumstance.
