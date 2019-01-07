Home

Virginia woman’s fight with rare blood disorder highlights need for blood plasma donations

Mon, 01/07/2019 - 08:27 Casscounty2
By: 
Brian DeLoche

Imagine, if you can, what it’s like to be told you have a rare incurable blood disorder that will require regular drug infusions as part of an on-going treatment plan.  
    Think about what it must be like to know the disease could be life-threatening if left untreated. That in and of itself is a pretty heavy lift under any circumstance.

 

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Reflecting on the past – looking forward to today

    Psalm 77:11-13 – I will remember the Lord’s works; yes, I will remember your ancient wonders. I will reflect on all you have done and meditate on your actions.  God, your way is holy.

Finding the missing piece to life’s puzzle
Is giving thanks really so rare?
What the Devil happened?

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

Cass County Star Gazette Copyright © 2019

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers