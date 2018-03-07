Virginia Student of Month

First grade student Adelynn Hughes was named Student of

the Month at the Virginia Elementary School PBIS (positive

behavioral interventions and support) assembly on Feb. 28.

She was recognized for demonstrating “good citizenship.”

Adelynn, who is the daughter of Brian and Michelle Hughes,

was joined by Virginia Elementary Principal Kara Bowman

and Virginia Mayor Reg Brunk. Gift cards presented by the

school were provided by Cass Meats. Brunk gave Adelynn a

certificate and a gift card provided by The Depot restaurant.